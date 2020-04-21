New Haven Register Obituaries
John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home
88 East Main Street
Meriden, CT 06450
203-235-3338
Robert L. Gallager


1930 - 2020
Robert L. Gallager Obituary
Gallager, Robert L.
Robert L. Gallager, 90, husband of the late Margie Wallace Gallager, died on Sunday, April 19, 2020 at Masonicare.
Born in Meriden on March 7, 1930, he was the son of the late William C. and Adela (Dondero) Gallager. He had resided in Madison, CT for over 50 years. He graduated from Cheshire Academy, Class of 1949 and served eight years in the Naval Reserve. He was employed by I.B.E.W. Local #90 as an electrician.
Bob was devoted to the organizations he was a part of and enjoyed the lifelong friendships that he and his little Margie made there. He was a Mason with the Meridian Lodge #77, past President of the Templar Association; member of the Shriners Association of Newington, past President and Treasurer of the Arabian Shriners Club, past President and Treasurer of the Caravan Club, member of the Royal Order of Jester, Court #41, Treasurer of I.B.E.W. Local #90, member of the Amarth Chatham Court #24 of Madison, member of the Royal Arch Masons of Deep River and was a member of the Knights Templar of Meriden.
He is survived by three nieces; Kathleen Baxter of Fort Edward, NY, Nancy Raffile and her husband Tim of South Glens Falls, NY, and Carrie Wiley and her husband Chris of Canton, MA and one nephew, Bruce Gallager and his wife Jill of Palm Beach Gardens, FL. He is also survived by several grandnieces and great grandnieces and nephew.
He loved his time spent at the shore in Branford and was a connoisseur of the perfectly prepared lobster. His witty remarks will be missed.
A graveside service at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Meriden will be private. Should friends desire, contributions in his memory may be made to the American Diabetes Association, 306 Industrial Park Road, Suite 1045, Middletown, CT 06457. Arrangements are under the direction of the John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home, 88 East Main St., Meriden, CT 06450. For online condolences please visit jferryfh.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 22, 2020
