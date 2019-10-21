|
Howard, Rev. Robert L.
Rev. Robert Lester Howard, 68, of New Haven, passed away Wednesday, October 16, 2019. He was born in Brooklyn, NY to Robert Simpson and the late Hattie Louise Stuckey on February 18, 1951. He was the pastor at Total Gospel in New Haven, CT. Robert leaves to cherish his memory, wife, Jessie Howard-Gates; sisters, Cynthia Howard and Deborah Stuckey; brother, Walter Stuckey; niece, Nateisha-Lashay Howard; and a host of relatives and friends. He was predeceased by his sister, Maybelle Blakeley; and brothers, Allen Stuckey and Michael Stuckey.
A memorial service will take place Thursday, October 24, 2019 at 12:00 Noon at Howard K. Hill Funeral Services, 1287 Chapel St., New Haven, CT 06511. To leave a message of comfort for the Howard family, please visit, www.hkhfuneralservices.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Oct. 22, 2019