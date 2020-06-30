Robert L. Liston
LISTON, Robert L.
Robert L. (Bob) Liston, longtime resident of North Branford, died at home on May 28, 2020. Bob was born in Norfolk, Virginia and was the son of Daniel and Katherine (Reinhart) Liston of Hamden. He graduated from Hamden High School and served in the U.S. Navy. His passion was the recreational marine business and he worked, as a marine mechanic, at Bruce & Johnson's Marina, Pier 66 and Branford Landing all located in Branford. Bob is survived by his wife Barbara, two sons, Robert (Mary Ruth Windham) of Branford and David (James Fitzgerald) of East Haven and a sister Barbara J. Liston of Madison. All services will be private and held at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions can be made to Dan Cosgrove Animal Shelter in Branford or The Branford Compassion Club in North Branford.

Published in The New Haven Register on Jun. 30, 2020.
