Frizzelle Jr., Robert Lee
Robert Lee Frizzelle, 47, of New Haven, departed this life on December 23, 2019, after complications of kidney disease. Mr. Frizzelle was born in Greenville, NC on March 12, 1972, son of Cheryl Frizzelle and the late Robert L. Frizzelle, Sr. He was employed as a cafeteria food preparer by the City of New Haven Board Education. Robert was a longtime member of Missionary Holy Apostolic Church in New Haven where he served as an usher, drummer and choir member. In addition to his mother, he is survived by his sister, Alexia Frizzelle; a favorite cousin, Delisa Carney; five aunts; seven uncles; and his beloved church family.
A celebration of Mr. Frizzelle's life will be held Tuesday, December 31, 2019, at 9:00 a.m. at Christian Fellowship Church of God, 1229 Campbell Ave., West Haven. Viewing will be held at the church from 8:00-9:00 a.m. Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery. Online guestbook available at curvinkcouncil.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Dec. 29, 2019