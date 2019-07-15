Burnley, Robert Leonard

Robert (Bob) Leonard Burnley, 88, passed away peacefully into the arms of God on Wednesday, July 10, 2019. He was the loving husband of Aline Davis Burnley for 63 years. He was born on February 24, 1931 in New Haven Connecticut to the late Elsie Madeline McAbee. Born and raised in New Haven, Robert graduated from Hillhouse High School. He was an Allstar athlete in both football and basketball. He was inducted into the Hillhouse High School Hall of Fame in 2008. He was a member of the United States Army and played professional football for the Cleveland Browns. He later worked for Sparybond-Swift, U.S. Steel and retired from the City of New Haven Board of Education. He leaves behind his wife, godchildren, and a host of nieces nephews and friends. He was predeceased by his brother Maurice Burnley Jr and his daughter Joy Ann Burnley. Visitation will be Thursday from 9 – 11 a.m. at Varick Mem. A.M.E. Zion Church 242 Dixwell Ave. New Haven, with a prayer service starting at 11. Burial to follow in Hamden Plains Cemetery. Published in The New Haven Register on July 16, 2019