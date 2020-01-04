|
|
Leone, Robert
Robert Leone 80, of East Haven passed away January 1, 2020 at Yale New Haven Hospital surrounded by his loving family. He was born June 28, 1939 in New Haven to Alfred and Carmela (Esposito) Leone. Robert is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Phyllis (Criscuolo) Leone and three children, Robert Leone Jr. of East Haven, Louis Leone of East Haven and Carmella Cofrancesco (Frank) of East Haven along with three grandchildren, Rene', Anthony and Robert Cofrancesco and numerous nieces/nephews and a sister-in-law, Judith Leone of West Haven. Robert was preceded in death by his siblings, Anthony Leone, Thomas "Tucky" Leone (widow, Natalie of East Haven), Alfred "Chicky" Leone (widow, Delores of East Haven), Edward Leone and Anna Morro (widower, Fred of Hamden).
Robert served our country in the United States Marines Corp and worked for Echlin Manufacturing as a Tool and Die Maker for over 40 years. He was an integral part of the Echlin Tool Room and invented several machines that were patented in his name. He was the ultimate "master of all trades" and there was nothing he couldn't fix. As important as his work was, the best thing that happened at work was he met his wife, Phyllis. He would say she was the "greatest wife in the whole world". He loved her delicious homemade cooking every Sunday afternoon, especially her lasagna and meatballs. The most important thing to him was his family. He worked long days and nights so he could provide a good life for them. They had a simple life, but it was a wonderful life. Robert was blessed with twin sons and a daughter who doted on him. They cared for him so intently that the doctors referred to them as "The A-Team" Robert always emphasized the importance of education and was extremely proud when his children achieved college degrees. He enjoyed watching the Minnesota Vikings, the New York Yankees, and SpongeBob. His hobbies included gardening, fishing, crabbing, clamming, mushrooming and boating. During his retirement years, he was blessed with three beautiful grandchildren. When René was born, he referred to her as "the most beautiful girl in the world " and when his twin grandsons were born he said "now my life is complete". They were the lights of his life. Robert always gave the greatest advice and will forever be remembered for his tremendous strength and as the "Rock" of the family.
All funeral services and burial at East Lawn Cemetery with USMC Military Honors will be private and under the care of the Clancy-Palumbo Funeral Home (Clancy Funeral Home), 43 Kirkham Ave., East Haven.
www.Clancy-PalumboFuneralHome.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Jan. 5, 2020