Lopez, Robert
Robert J. Lopez, 71, of West Palm Beach, FL, formerly of Wallingford, went to his heavenly home on January 27th, 2020. He was the son of the late Jose Ramon Lopez and Esther Francisco Lopez.
Robert, affectionately known as Bobby, is survived by his son, Daniel R. Lopez of Orlando, FL: his sisters Carol A. DiMaggio (Joseph) of Wallingford: Maria Elena Lopez of Meriden: Cynthia Bujosa of California and his nephew, Jeremy Lopez of Virginia Beach, VA., and many cousins.
Robert was a US Air Force veteran serving during the Vietnam War as a jet engine mechanic stationed in Thailand. He enjoyed photography and worked in several photo labs as a photo developer. He also worked as a mechanic at Sullivan's Garage. He played the drums in his band, The Mod 5, during and after his high school years. He played a mean 'Wipeout!" He graduated from Lyman Hall High School in 1967.
A memorial service will be held at the Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 North Main St. Ext., Saturday, February 15th, 2020. Calling hours are from 10-10:30am with the service starting at 10:30 a.m. Burial will follow at In Memorial Cemetery with military honors.
Published in The New Haven Register on Feb. 12, 2020