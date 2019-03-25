Dest, Robert Louis

Robert Louis Dest, 69, of Orange, passed away on Thursday, March 21, 2019 at Yale-New Haven Hospital with his family by his side. He was the beloved husband of Nancy Asmus Dest. Robert was born in New Haven on February 14, 1950 and was the son of the late Louis and Dorothy Decrosta Dest. Robert studied Photography at Paier College of Art and also studied at New England College. He was the owner and operator of RD Ride Services for many years. Robert is also survived by his son, David Dest and wife Nicolle Dest; his daughter, Lauren Dest; his brothers, Paul Dest and Donald Dest; his sister Janet Dodge; his granddaughter, Rylee Dest, and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and very close friends.

The visiting hours will be Tuesday from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue. Family and friends are invited to go directly to St. John's Episcopal Church, 3 Trumbull Place, North Haven on Wednesday at 10:00 a.m. for a funeral service and are also invited to attend the committal service immediately to follow at All Saints Cemetery. www.northhavenfuneral.com Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 25, 2019