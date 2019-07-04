Home

Robert M. Harris

Robert M. Harris Obituary
Harris, Robert M.
Robert M. 'Bob' Harris, 87, of Port St. Lucie, FL, formerly of Southington & Norwalk, died Saturday, June 29 at home. Prior to his retirement, Bob was General Manager of various Walgreen's drug stores throughout the tri-state area. He is survived by wife Joan of Port St. Lucie; son Michael (Janice) of Milford; daughter Jill Ackley (Christopher) of Shelton; granddaughter Kate Hubbard (Michael), grandson Seth Harris (Maghan), and great-grandchildren Marcus & Mabel Hubbard, all of East Haven.
Published in The New Haven Register on July 10, 2019
