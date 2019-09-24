New Haven Register Obituaries
West Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
662 Savin Avenue
West Haven, CT 06516
(203) 934-7921
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
West Haven Funeral Home at the Green
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mary's Church
Milford, CT
Robert M. Thorpe Obituary
Thorpe, Robert M.
Robert M. Thorpe, age 84, of West Haven passed away on September 23, 2019. He was the husband of Rebecca Hollern Thorpe. He is also survived by his daughter Jill (Jim) DeCianne of WA, his grandsons Eugene Thorpe Jr. and Camden Doyle, his brother Roger (MaryAnn) Thorpe of Wallingford and his sister Donna (Drew) Hollinger. He was predeceased by his son Eugene Thorpe Sr. and his 3 sisters.
Visitation will be held on Thursday from 4-8 p.m. at the West Haven Funeral Home at the Green. His funeral procession will leave the funeral home on Friday morning at 10:30 for a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Mary's Church, Milford at 11 a.m. Interment will be private. Please omit flowers and make a donation to the West Haven Animal Shelter. For online condolences, please visit our website at
www.westhavenfuneral.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Sept. 25, 2019
