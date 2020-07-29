Malison, Robert
Robert T. Malison, MD
Died July 25, 2020
Robert T. Malison, age 60, passed away peacefully on July 25, 2020 at his home in Guilford, Connecticut. Bob was born in St. Louis, Missouri to Dr. Robert and the late Colleen Malison. He grew up in Caldwell, Idaho,where he developed his love for nature and passion for the outdoors. After graduating from Caldwell High School, Bob's adventurous spirit lead him to school on the East Coast.Bob graduated from Williams College in 1982 with a BA in Chemistry, and subsequently enrolled atYale Medical School. While firstyear students at Yale, Bobmet hisbest friend, and future wife, Eugenia (Jean) Vining. After completing their third year of medical school, Bob and Jean married in a nuptial Massat Mount St. Dominic Chapel in Caldwell, New Jersey, near Jean's hometown. The couple graduated together from Yale Medical School in 1987. Bob remained at Yale for residency training in the Clinical Neuroscience Research Training Program in Psychiatry. Following the completion of an Addiction Fellowship at the University of Pennsylvania, Bob returned to Yale to join the faculty and serve as a Professor in the Department of Psychiatry for over two decades. At the time of this death, Bob was director of the Clinical Neuroscience Research Unit of the Abraham Ribicoff Research Facilities of the Connecticut Mental Health Center. He was leader of the Neuroscience Research Training Program, the neuroscience research track of the Yale Psychiatry Residency. He also led the Integrated Mentored Patient-Oriented Research Training (IMPORT) in Psychiatry and an addiction training grant based in Thailand while concurrently being Principal Investigatoron two independent project grants (RO1s). Bob was a consummate clinician and scientist, with a three decade career of groundbreaking research into the neurobiology, genetics, and treatment of substance abuse disorders. His body of work has helpedcountlesspatients, friends, family members, students and colleagues, and his legacy will continue through all those who were touched by Bob and inspired by his work. Bob was a beloved mentor to a generation of research-oriented psychiatrists at Yale, with many of his mentees now leading prestigious programs across the world. His students and colleagues, and many of his students who became colleagues, will miss his infectious laugh, his voracious intellect, his self-deprecating but incisive questions, and his fundamental kindness and generosity. Bob was a dedicated and selfless person, both in his professional and personal life. Hewas a generous host with a true gift of putting all of his guests at ease, sharing his culinary talents at many gatherings over the years.He was also an accomplished musician and played cello in the Yale Medical School Orchestra (YMSO.) His cheerful and upbeat disposition, along with his caring and compassionate demeanor, will never be forgotten. Bob was a loving, caring son and brother. Above all, he was a devoted husband and father. His wife, Jean, and their daughters Katie and Emily, were his world. Bob will be forever missed and always lovedby hiswife Eugenia M. Vining, M.D; daughters Emily Marie and Kathleen Anne (Katie); and his father Robert and brother Jeffrey. He was predeceased by his mother Colleen; and brother David.The Funeral Mass will be held at St. Thomas More Catholic Chapel & Center at Yale University, New Haven, CT. Due to currentrestrictions on in-person attendance, Services will be livestreamed. Please
visit the Guilford Funeral Home at www.guilfordfuneralhome.com
for date and time of Services and additional information.