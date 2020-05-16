Mansfield, Robert
Robert L. Mansfield (Bob), 89, departed this life on May 14, 2020 at home surrounded by his loving family. He was the beloved husband of the late Nancy (Alexander) Mansfield. Robert was born in New Haven, CT on February 3, 1931, to the late Warren and Dorothy (Jette) Mansfield. He served his country honorably in the United States Navy. Bob proudly ran his own construction business for many years. He was a talented artist (also known as the Egg Man) who loved to share his creations with his many friends, acquaintances and strangers alike. He would like to thank everyone at the Maritime Grille for their friendship, comradery and for providing him with a much-needed home away from home. He will be remembered for his sharp wit, big smile, humor and strong sense of family.
Robert is survived by his daughter Gail Gosselin (Michael) and son Stephen Mansfield (Carolyn). He will be cherished in the memories of his grandchildren: Krysten Krauskopf (Alex), Robert Mansfield (Kirstin), Michael Gosselin Jr., Katie Gosselin and Maggie Gosselin, and his great grandchildren: Jameson Gosselin, Herbert Krauskopf and Harry Krauskopf. Robert is also survived by his sisters: Lorraine Quinn, Shirley Mellilo and Geraldine Montouri, as well as many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brothers Edward Mansfield and Richard Mansfield and beloved dachshund Lucy. In lieu of flowers, remembrances of Bob can be made to Meals on Wheels or Charlie's Closet in Guilford. Interment will be private and at the convenience of the family. A celebration of his life will follow at a future date. The B.C. Bailey Funeral Home of Wallingford, Connecticut has been entrusted with the arrangements. To leave a message of remembrance, please visit www.BaileyCares.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on May 16, 2020.