New Haven Register Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Peter H. Torello & Sons Funeral Home
1022 Dixwell Ave.
Hamden, CT 06514
(203) 624-4959
Calling hours
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Peter H. Torello & Sons Funeral Home
1022 Dixwell Ave.
Hamden, CT 06514
View Map
Prayer Service
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
7:00 PM
Peter H. Torello & Sons Funeral Home
1022 Dixwell Ave.
Hamden, CT 06514
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Martino
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Martino Sr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Robert Martino Sr. Obituary
Martino, Sr., Robert
Robert Martino, Sr., 55, of Hamden, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019 after a courageous battle with MS. He was the son of Marie Martino of Hamden and the late Alfred Martino, Sr. Robert leaves his cherished children, Robert Jr. of Hamden and Leah of Northford. Brothers, Alfred Martino Jr. (Robin) of FL and Anthony (Mary) Martino of Hamden, several nieces and nephews, his beloved partner, Elizabeth "Betsy" Cosgrove and his former wife, Janine DeFonzo Martino. Robert worked as a Master Mechanic for the International Union of Operating Engineers, Local 478. The family would like to extend a special thank you for the comfort and care provided to him by the staff of Laurel Woods/Apple Rehab of East Haven. Friends may call Friday at the Peter H. Torello & Son Funeral Home, 1022 Dixwell Ave., Hamden from 3 to 7 p.m. with a prayer service at 7 p.m. Interment is private. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Robert's name to the MS Foundation, www.nationalmssociety.org
Published in The New Haven Register on Feb. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Peter H. Torello & Sons Funeral Home
Download Now