Martino, Sr., Robert

Robert Martino, Sr., 55, of Hamden, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019 after a courageous battle with MS. He was the son of Marie Martino of Hamden and the late Alfred Martino, Sr. Robert leaves his cherished children, Robert Jr. of Hamden and Leah of Northford. Brothers, Alfred Martino Jr. (Robin) of FL and Anthony (Mary) Martino of Hamden, several nieces and nephews, his beloved partner, Elizabeth "Betsy" Cosgrove and his former wife, Janine DeFonzo Martino. Robert worked as a Master Mechanic for the International Union of Operating Engineers, Local 478. The family would like to extend a special thank you for the comfort and care provided to him by the staff of Laurel Woods/Apple Rehab of East Haven. Friends may call Friday at the Peter H. Torello & Son Funeral Home, 1022 Dixwell Ave., Hamden from 3 to 7 p.m. with a prayer service at 7 p.m. Interment is private. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Robert's name to the MS Foundation, www.nationalmssociety.org Published in The New Haven Register on Feb. 26, 2019