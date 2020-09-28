Martino Sr, Robert
It is with profound sorrow that we announce the passing of Robert Martino, Sr., 82, of North Haven on Sunday, September 27, 2020. Robert died peacefully at home surrounded by his cherished wife of 61 years, Maria Fuchs Martino, and his loving family. Robert was born on February 3, 1938 in New Haven, son of the late Joseph and Florence (Messercola) Martino. His military service was spent in Cuba and Rhode Island as a member of the US Navy. Robert was a retired fire fighter for the city of New Haven and took great pride in his profession. His greatest source of pride, however, was in his children and grandchildren, who were the center of his life. A quiet man, with a ready sense of humor, Robert and Maria enjoyed sharing their home with family and friends. Robert was a participating member of Saint Frances Cabrini Church, now Saint Elizabeth of the Trinity Parish. He is survived by his son, Richard Martino, and daughter, Heidi (Rudy) Fasano; grandchildren, Molly and Robert Martino, Eva and Alexa Fasano, Crystal (Russ) Boyarsky and Rudy (Rachel) Fasano, Jr.; great-grandchildren, Cali and Cryslin Boyarsky, and Faith Fasano; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his son, Robert Martino, Jr., and his brother, Joseph Martino.
The visiting hours will be Wednesday from 4 to 7 p.m. at The Havens Family, North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue. His funeral procession will leave the funeral home on Thursday morning at 9:30 to St. Elizabeth of the Trinity Church at St. Barnabas Church, 44 Washington Avenue, North Haven for a Mass of Christian burial at 10:00. Entombment with full military honors will follow in the All Saints Mausoleum.www.northhavenfuneral.com