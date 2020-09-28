1/1
Robert Martino Sr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Martino Sr, Robert
It is with profound sorrow that we announce the passing of Robert Martino, Sr., 82, of North Haven on Sunday, September 27, 2020. Robert died peacefully at home surrounded by his cherished wife of 61 years, Maria Fuchs Martino, and his loving family. Robert was born on February 3, 1938 in New Haven, son of the late Joseph and Florence (Messercola) Martino. His military service was spent in Cuba and Rhode Island as a member of the US Navy. Robert was a retired fire fighter for the city of New Haven and took great pride in his profession. His greatest source of pride, however, was in his children and grandchildren, who were the center of his life. A quiet man, with a ready sense of humor, Robert and Maria enjoyed sharing their home with family and friends. Robert was a participating member of Saint Frances Cabrini Church, now Saint Elizabeth of the Trinity Parish. He is survived by his son, Richard Martino, and daughter, Heidi (Rudy) Fasano; grandchildren, Molly and Robert Martino, Eva and Alexa Fasano, Crystal (Russ) Boyarsky and Rudy (Rachel) Fasano, Jr.; great-grandchildren, Cali and Cryslin Boyarsky, and Faith Fasano; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his son, Robert Martino, Jr., and his brother, Joseph Martino.
The visiting hours will be Wednesday from 4 to 7 p.m. at The Havens Family, North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue. His funeral procession will leave the funeral home on Thursday morning at 9:30 to St. Elizabeth of the Trinity Church at St. Barnabas Church, 44 Washington Avenue, North Haven for a Mass of Christian burial at 10:00. Entombment with full military honors will follow in the All Saints Mausoleum.www.northhavenfuneral.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The New Haven Register on Sep. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
North Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
36 Washington Avenue
North Haven, CT 06473-2309
(203) 239-1179
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by NHRegister.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved