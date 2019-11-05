New Haven Register Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
West Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
662 Savin Avenue
West Haven, CT 06516
(203) 934-7921
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
8:30 AM - 10:30 AM
West Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
662 Savin Avenue
West Haven, CT 06516
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
10:30 AM
West Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
662 Savin Avenue
West Haven, CT 06516
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Massaro
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Massaro Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert Massaro Sr. Obituary
Massaro Sr., Robert
Robert Massaro, age 81, of West Haven passed away on November 3, 2019. For 53 years, he was the loving husband of Anna Festa Massaro. Born in New Haven, son of the late Louis and Bella DeLeone Massaro. Bob is also survived by his son Robert Massaro Jr. of West Haven, his brother Anthony (Deborah) Massaro Sr. of West Haven, his nieces and nephews, Renee Antonetti, Rochelle Massaro, Anthony (Tiffany) Massaro Jr., Toni Curtiss, Alexandra (Michael) Fernandes, the late Kevin Curtiss Jr. and several great-nieces and great-nephews. Prior to his retirement Bob worked for both Amtrak and the New Haven Terminal. He loved his work, cars, food and t.v.
Visitation will be Saturday from 8:30-10:30 at the West Haven Funeral Home at the Green, with a funeral service to follow at 10:30. Interment with military honors will follow in St. Lawrence Cemetery. Donations may be made in his name to Connecticut Chapter, 200 Executive Blvd., Suite 4B, Southington, CT 06489-1058. For online condolences, please visit our website at www.westhavenfuneral.com.
Published in The New Haven Register from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of West Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -