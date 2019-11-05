|
Massaro Sr., Robert
Robert Massaro, age 81, of West Haven passed away on November 3, 2019. For 53 years, he was the loving husband of Anna Festa Massaro. Born in New Haven, son of the late Louis and Bella DeLeone Massaro. Bob is also survived by his son Robert Massaro Jr. of West Haven, his brother Anthony (Deborah) Massaro Sr. of West Haven, his nieces and nephews, Renee Antonetti, Rochelle Massaro, Anthony (Tiffany) Massaro Jr., Toni Curtiss, Alexandra (Michael) Fernandes, the late Kevin Curtiss Jr. and several great-nieces and great-nephews. Prior to his retirement Bob worked for both Amtrak and the New Haven Terminal. He loved his work, cars, food and t.v.
Visitation will be Saturday from 8:30-10:30 at the West Haven Funeral Home at the Green, with a funeral service to follow at 10:30. Interment with military honors will follow in St. Lawrence Cemetery. Donations may be made in his name to Connecticut Chapter, 200 Executive Blvd., Suite 4B, Southington, CT 06489-1058. For online condolences, please visit our website at www.westhavenfuneral.com.
Published in The New Haven Register from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2019