McAuley, Robert

SPRINGFIELD - Robert McAuley, 70, passed away on February 20, 2019, at East Longmeadow Skilled Nursing Center. Born on October 23, 1948 in New Haven, CT to the late Amos and Jacqueline (Robinson) McAuley, he had retired from a career in food service at Springfield College. Robert proudly served his country in the US Army. Predeceased by his parents and brothers Benson and Frank, he leaves his loving wife Gail Smith of Springfield, MA; his son Michael Green (Pamela) of New Haven, CT; step-children Michael and Miles Jackson and mother-in-law Arlene Smith, of Springfield; brothers: Tobbie and Thomas McAuley of CT, and Ralph McAuley (Marion) of CA; aunts Jenny Bennett and Edith Robertson; brothers-in-law Archie Smith (Theresa) of FL and Rodney Smith (Sharon) of Springfield; nine grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. The wake will be on March 1, 2019 at New England Funeral & Cremation Center, LLC, 25 Mill Street, Springfield, MA beginning at 9:00 a.m. with a funeral service at 10:00 a.m. Burial with Military Honors will follow in the Connecticut State Veterans Cemetery, 317 Bow Lane, Middletown, CT 06457. For those who wish, memorial contributions may be made to Fresenius Kidney Care Western Mass Kidney Center or East Longmeadow Skilled Nursing Center. Visit www.nefcc.net Published in The New Haven Register on Feb. 27, 2019