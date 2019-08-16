|
Monaco, Robert
Robert Monaco, 86, of East Haven, passed away peacefully, Thursday, August 15, 2019 at the Yale New Haven Hospital with his family by his side. He was the beloved husband of 64 years to Rose M. Polhamus Monaco. Robert was born in New Haven on July 10, 1933 and was the son of the late Pasquale and Antoinette DeFelice Monaco. He had worked as a welder for the former New England Iron Company and later for Metal Masters for many years until his retirement. Robert was an extraordinary pianist and a great cook. Father of Sabrina Selmer and Lisa (Duane) Phillips. Grandfather of Talen C. and Amber E. Phillips and Chelsea M. (Nathan) Bode. Also survived by his twin sister Elizabeth Cangiano. Predeceased by ten brothers and sisters.
Family and friends are invited to go directly to North Haven Congregational Church to attend a memorial service on Sunday at 12 noon. There will be no visiting hours. Interment will be private and at the convenience of the family. The North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue have been entrusted with the arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the North Haven Congregational Church, 28 Church Street, North Haven, CT 06473. www.northhavenfuneral.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Aug. 17, 2019