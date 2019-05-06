Oakes, Robert "Scott"

Robert "Scott" Oakes, 56, of Northford, loving husband of Mary Reilly, passed away May 1, 2019 at Connecticut Hospice with his family by his side. He was born in Meriden on April 12, 1963, loving son of Robert and Darlene (Scott) Oakes of Wallingford. He worked as a sales and customer service rep for Air Gas Northeast. He enjoyed woodworking, loved sports, and spending time with his family. In addition to his wife, Mary, and his parents, Robert and Darlene, he is survived by his loving daughter, Megan Oakes of Northford; his sisters, Robin Rambone and her husband, Steve, of Danbury and Lori Carver and her husband, Ron, of Meriden; and many nieces and nephews.

His funeral was held at 11 a.m. on Monday, May 6, 2019 directly the Yalesville United Methodist Church, 8 New Pl St, Wallingford, Interment was private. In lieu of flowers, gifts in his memory can be made to Connecticut Hospice, 100 Double Beach Road, Branford, CT 06405. For online condolences please visit www.yalesvillefh.com