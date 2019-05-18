New Haven Register Obituaries
|
Services
West Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
662 Savin Avenue
West Haven, CT 06516
(203) 934-7921
Visitation
Monday, May 20, 2019
8:00 AM - 10:00 AM
West Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
662 Savin Avenue
West Haven, CT 06516
Service
Monday, May 20, 2019
10:00 AM
West Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
662 Savin Avenue
West Haven, CT 06516
Robert P. Jankovsky Jr.


Robert P. Jankovsky Jr. Obituary
Jankovsky Jr., Robert P.
Robert P. Jankovsky Jr. (RET SGT WHPD), age 53, of West Haven passed away at home, with his family at his side, on May 15, 2019. Born in Bridgeport, son of the late Robert Sr. and Patricia Powers Jankovsky. Robert is survived by his children, Jessica (Andrew) Santos of FL and Brandon Jankovsky of West Haven, his brother Thomas (Karen) Jankovsky of West Haven, his cousin Dennis (Debbie) Powers, and his best friend and brother-in-law Dave (Charlene) Hancock of Milford. He was predeceased by his twin siblings Michael Jankovsky and Ellen Kuciewicz. Prior to his retirement, Rob was a Sergeant for the West Haven Police Dept. He graduated at the top of his class from the Police Academy. He was a US Air Force Veteran, a member of the West Haven Elks Lodge #1537, West Haven Police Dept. Emerald Society, West Shore Horse Shoe Club, an avid golfer and softball player. He was formerly a Marshall at the Milford Court House.
Visitation will be held on Monday morning from 8-10am at the West Haven Funeral Home at the Green, with military honors to follow at 10am at the funeral home. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Robert's name to the West Haven Police Department Retired Officers' Association Scholarship Fund, 200 Saw Mill Rd., West Haven, CT 06516. For online condolences, please visit our website at
www.westhavenfuneral.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on May 19, 2019
