Slovesky Sr., Robert P.Robert P.. Slovesky Sr., age 76 of West Haven passed away suddenly at home on November 29, 2020. Born in Pittsburg, he was a son of the late Vernon and Mildred Lang. Robert is survived by his children Susan Egidio of Branford, Amanda (Charles Hotchkiss Jr.) Slovesky and Robert (Britney Villoverde) Slovesky Jr. all of West Haven; his siblings Patricia Washek, Laura Riedel, Frederick Lang, Mildred Klosky, and Catherine Terry, 7 grandchildren Heather, Nathaniel, William, Julian, Madison, Robert Paul III, and Gracie and his former wife June Whitford. He was predeceased by his brother Charles. Robert was the proud owner and operator of West Haven Painting for 35 years. He served in the US Army during Vietnam. Robert would do anything for anyone, especially his family and most importantly his grandchildren. He was a selfless man who was happiest being with his family and helping others. He loved the Pittsburgh Steeler, wrestling and classic cars. "One of a kind" best describes our Dad, he was loved by everyone and will forever be in our hearts.Visitation will take place on SUNDAY from 3 to 6 p.m. at the West Haven Funeral Home. On Monday morning his funeral procession will leave the funeral home at 8:30 for a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Lawrence Church at 9am. Interment will follow on TUESDAY, Graveside 10 a.m., in State Veterans Cemetery, Middletown. To leave an online message for the family, please visit our website at