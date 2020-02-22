|
|
Palumbo, Robert
Robert Palumbo, son of Roberta Trotta and William Palumbo; brother of Laura Lynn Palumbo and Jonathan Banks Palumbo; and uncle of Nicholas Banks Palumbo passed away peacefully on February 20, 2020 in Madison, CT surrounded by his family. It was the end of a long life of suffering and physical challenges, all of which he approached with grace and patience. Rob was as a gifted athlete, a voracious reader of the classics, and possessed a deep appreciation for music (from Mozart to the Grateful Dead), and art (Winslow Homer in particular). He found his greatest peace in the natural world and enjoyed taking extensive photographs of birds, the water, and parks of all kinds. Rob will be deeply missed for the mark he left on this world through his intelligence, his sense of humor, kindness, and the deep charity he expressed toward everyone with whom he came into contact.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. The Iovanne Funeral Home, Inc. is in care of his arrangements. Share a memory and sign Robert's guest book online at www.iovanne.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Feb. 23, 2020