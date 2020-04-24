|
|
Proto, Robert P., Ret. WHPD Capt.
It is with profound sadness that we announce the death of Robert Paul Proto, retired West Haven Police Captain, on April 20, 2020. He was the loving companion of Tammy Murray. Born in New Haven on June 20, 1961, Robert was a son of Frank A. and Lorraine Ceccarelli Proto. In addition to Tammy and his parents, Robert leaves his children Sloane Proto and Carter Raymond, Tammy's daughter Gillian, siblings Deborah and Richard (Ann) Proto, nieces Jennifer (Jasper) Gondhi, Jillian and Gabriella Proto, numerous cousins, aunts and uncles, and many brothers and sisters in blue. Robert was a graduate of West Haven High School and was employed by Sikorsky Aircraft for several years that followed. Robert joined the West Haven Police Department in 1987 and led a highly distinguished career until his retirement in 2018. Throughout his career, he was the recipient of numerous awards and citations, including a Medal of Merit, Letters of Commendation, Certificates of Commendation, Unit Citations, Officer of the Month, Officer of the Year, and the United States Attorney Award for his investigative work in narcotics while assigned to the DEA Task Force. As Robert made his ascent through the ranks to Captain, he would routinely share his knowledge and experience with officers, providing direction and assistance in the development of skills necessary to have a successful law enforcement career. Robert was not only well respected by all members of his rank and file, but by the entire law enforcement community. He was incredibly dedicated to the West Haven Police Department and the citizens it served. After a decorated career in law enforcement, Robert turned to the fire side of public service and at the age of 56, joined the New Haven Fire Department. While his time there was brief, he made a lasting impression on those he trained with. For the last couple years of his life, Robert was employed by the Boys & Girls Village in Milford, as their Life Safety Manager where he was administratively responsible for ensuring the safety and security of the students, clients, and staff. His charismatic charm will certainly be missed by all who knew him.
Due to the current pandemic, a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in Holy Infant Church at a later date. Police department honors will be rendered at the time of service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to . To leave an online remembrance for Robert's family, please visit our website:
www.westhavenfuneral.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 26, 2020