van Marx, Robert P.E.

Robert P.E. van Marx, 92, of North Branford, CT formerly of Darien, CT died peacefully at home on August 19, 2020. He was the son of Alexander L. van Marx and Ellen May of Westport, CT and New York, NY. He was born in Amsterdam, Holland, February 14, 1928. He and his family escaped from Holland prior to the three-day Nazi invasion. From England they secured passage to Canada and then to NYC. Bob went to Harvey School where he learned English, The Hotchkiss School, and Yale University '50. He served in the US Army in Washington, D.C. His business career was spent as a commercial banker in the International Division of Empire Trust Company which became BNY Mellon. He knew four languages. In 1964, he married Barbara "Holly" Hatcher. He leaves Holly, his devoted wife of 56 years and a son, Robert C. He was predeceased by a son, Paul L. and brother, Paul Ernst. He is survived by a sister, Vera Metcalf, a nephew, Stephen Metcalf of Providence, RI and a niece, Marilou vM. Kaufmann of Annapolis, MD. He lived with his family in Darien, CT for 43 years where he was a member of the RTM Education Committee, Treasurer of the Darien Arts Association, and The Tokeneke Club. After retirement he enjoyed and achieved recognition for his watercolors in Darien and on The Shoreline. In 2010, he moved to Evergreen Woods in North Branford, CT. He was a member of Christ Church, Guilford, CT. Contributions may be made to VNA Hospice, 753 Boston Post Rd., Guilford, CT or The Hotchkiss School Summer Portals Music Program in Memory of Paul L. van Marx '84.



