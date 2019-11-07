|
Price, Robert
Robert (Duck) C. Price, 85, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 5, 2019, at Elim Park. He was the loving husband of Agatha (Babe) Bianchi Price. They were married for 64 years and he was the head of a beautiful, loving family.
Robert was born in New Haven, on November 17, 1933. He was the son of the late Claude and Beatrice (DaRos) Price. He was a retired electrician, formerly employed by and still actively involved with IBEW, Local 90. Robert was an avid lover of nature, hiking, biking and his favorite memories are at the ocean and the Lake. He was a devoted family man and a man of God. He is best known by all for his Donald Duck impressions.
In addition to his wife, Robert is survived by his sons, Rob (Maryellen), Rick (Barbara), Randy (Dena), his daughters Debra Esposito, Donna Price, and his brother, Phillip Price. He will also be missed by his nine grandchildren Danny, April, Michele, Brittany, Bonnie, Eric, Samantha, Garrison, Nathan, four great-grandchildren, Blake, Camryn, Joseph, Isabella, and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his sister, Gloria DesPierre, and his grandson Brian Johnson.
Calling hours will be held at Alderson-Ford Funeral Home of Cheshire, 615 South Main Street, on Sunday, November 10, 2019, from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. with a memorial service immediately following. Burial will be private and at the convenience of his family. To view these arrangements online, share a photo, or an online condolence, please visit www.fordfh.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Nov. 8, 2019