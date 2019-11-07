New Haven Register Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Alderson-Ford Funeral Homes Inc
615 South Main Street
Cheshire, CT 06410
(203) 272-7209
Calling hours
Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Alderson-Ford Funeral Homes Inc
615 South Main Street
Cheshire, CT 06410
View Map
Memorial service
Following Services
Alderson-Ford Funeral Homes Inc
615 South Main Street
Cheshire, CT 06410
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Price
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Price


1933 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert Price Obituary
Price, Robert
Robert (Duck) C. Price, 85, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 5, 2019, at Elim Park. He was the loving husband of Agatha (Babe) Bianchi Price. They were married for 64 years and he was the head of a beautiful, loving family.
Robert was born in New Haven, on November 17, 1933. He was the son of the late Claude and Beatrice (DaRos) Price. He was a retired electrician, formerly employed by and still actively involved with IBEW, Local 90. Robert was an avid lover of nature, hiking, biking and his favorite memories are at the ocean and the Lake. He was a devoted family man and a man of God. He is best known by all for his Donald Duck impressions.
In addition to his wife, Robert is survived by his sons, Rob (Maryellen), Rick (Barbara), Randy (Dena), his daughters Debra Esposito, Donna Price, and his brother, Phillip Price. He will also be missed by his nine grandchildren Danny, April, Michele, Brittany, Bonnie, Eric, Samantha, Garrison, Nathan, four great-grandchildren, Blake, Camryn, Joseph, Isabella, and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his sister, Gloria DesPierre, and his grandson Brian Johnson.
Calling hours will be held at Alderson-Ford Funeral Home of Cheshire, 615 South Main Street, on Sunday, November 10, 2019, from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. with a memorial service immediately following. Burial will be private and at the convenience of his family. To view these arrangements online, share a photo, or an online condolence, please visit www.fordfh.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Nov. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Alderson-Ford Funeral Homes Inc
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -