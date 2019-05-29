Sheard, Robert R.

Robert R. Sheard, age 74, of Hamden, beloved husband of the late Marion Primicerio Sheard passed away suddenly on Sunday, May 26, 2019. Born in New Haven on June 14, 1944, he was a son of the late Thomas and Louise Camputaro Sheard and was a longtime resident of Branford before moving to Hamden. Before his retirement, Bobby was a carpenter and member of the New England Carpenters Union for 53 years. He was an avid fisherman who enjoyed boating and crabbing with his nephews and friends. One of his greatest joys was his vegetable garden at the Hamden Community Garden. He loved spending time there and helping all his friends. He was a loving father, brother, uncle and friend and will be missed by all who knew him. Survivors include a daughter, Nancy Lyn Efferson (Eric) of CA and a sister, Joan Gargano (Joseph) of Hamden as well as many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews, and dear friends. He was predeceased by a brother, Thomas (Rabbit) Sheard.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. directly at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church, 2819 Whitney Ave., Hamden. Burial will be private. Arrangements are in care of Beecher and Bennett Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to a . To leave an online condolence, visit:

