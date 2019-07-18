|
Stonoha, Robert R.
Robert R. Stonoha, 71, of Punta Gorda passed away on Jul. 12, 2019. He was the son of Robert and Terese Stonoha, born Feb. 15, 1948 in Bridgeport, CT. He will be deeply missed by his wife Delores "Dee"; daughters Dawn Whalen and Amy Stonoha; 3 granddaughters and many brothers, sisters, cousins. A service in celebration of Robert's life will be held Aug. 2, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Larry Taylor Funeral & Cremation Services in Punta Gorda, FL. For complete obituary, go to: www.ltaylorfuneral.com/obituary/Robert-R.-Stonoha/Punta-Gorda-FL/1852417
Published in The New Haven Register on July 19, 2019