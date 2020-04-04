|
Raccio, Robert "Bob"
SEYMOUR - Robert "Bob" M. Raccio, age 75 of Seymour, beloved life partner to Melanie Kalako, entered into peaceful rest on Tuesday, March 31, 2020 in Bridgeport Hospital. Born in New Haven on August 15, 1944, he was a son of the late Thomas M. and Rosemary A. (Caporale) Raccio. An avid sports fan, Bob enjoyed watching the Boston Red Sox, as well as UCONN Women's Basketball. He loved spending time with his family, dining out with Melanie and going to the theatre. In addition to his partner of over 35 years, Bob is survived by his loving children, Robert Nuscher and his wife Kathleen of MD, and Robin Donnelly and her husband Patrick of DE, as well as his sister, Rosemary Baker and her husband Stephen of AZ. He was predeceased by his brother Thomas "T.J." Raccio. A memorial service celebrating Bob's life will take place at a date to be determined. In lieu of flowers, donations in his name can be made to the Seymour Ambulance Association, 4 Wakely St., Seymour, CT 06483. The Ralph Hull Funeral Home, 161 West Church St., Seymour, CT 06483 has been entrusted with his arrangements. Please visit our website at www.hullfh.com to leave an online condolence or for further information regarding future services.
Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 5, 2020