Richetelli, Robert
Robert Frank Richetelli of Branford passed away on September 23, 2019 at his home. He was the beloved husband of Brigitte Richetelli Robert was born in New Haven on June 11, 1962, son of Frank Richetelli (Sue) of Cape Coral, FL and Catherine Mautte Richetelli of North Haven. He worked as a Senior Claims Adjuster for State Farm Insurance for 27 years. Besides his wife and parents, he is survived by his children, Jennifer Richetelli (Mason Hebert) of Coventry, RI and Robert C. Richetelli of Northford (mother Kim Avery Richetelli of Northford); his granddaughter, Avery Jay Hebert; his goddaughter, Dominique Pepe of Boynton Beach, FL; his siblings Linda Richetelli-Pepe (Frank) of Branford, Debra Richetelli-Dargan (Tim) of Chesterfield, NJ, Jay Richetelli (Camilla) of Easton, and Brian Richetelli of North Haven. Robert leaves behind 4 nieces and 4 nephews. He was predeceased by his sister Janet Richetelli. Robert was a kind and witty soul who cherished his family and friends. He loved spending time with his children and granddaughter, whom he nicknamed, "The Boss." He developed dear friendships while at State Farm and while working with local autobody shops. He thoroughly enjoyed the beach, motorcycles, hiking at Sleeping Giant and creating his famous Neapolitan pizza and kicked-up chili.
Relatives and friends are invited to a visitation Monday evening from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. at the W. S. Clancy Memorial Funeral Home, 244 North Main Street, Branford, and may attend a Mass of Christian Burial, which will be celebrated Tuesday morning at 10:00 a.m. in St. Mary Church of St. John Bosco Parish, 731 Main Street, Branford. Burial will be private. For directions and online memorial, see www.wsclancy.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Sept. 29, 2019