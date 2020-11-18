1/1
Robert "Bobby" Rovinelli
Rovinelli, Robert "Bobby"
Robert "Bobby" Rovinelli, 57, of Ansonia left us suddenly on November 14, 2020. He was the fiancé of Adiana Findley. Robert was born on December 13, 1962 in New Haven. He was predeceased by his parents, Gabriele and Gabriella Nasoni Rovinelli, with his mother's passing just two months ago. He leaves behind two sisters Luciann (John) Healey of Woodbridge and Laura (Fabio) Marinelli of Milford. He also leaves his niece Julia, three nephews, Andrew, Johnny and Luca, Adiana's children Jon and Adriane and her grandson Jon. Bobby also leaves behind an aunt, Egle Barucca of West Haven and cousins in Connecticut and Italy. He also leaves his beloved goddaughter, Elizabeth.
His funeral procession will leave the PORTO FUNERAL HOME, 830 Jones Hill Rd., West Haven Friday morning at 10:30. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Anthony's Church at 11:00. Interment will be private. Friends may call FRIDAY MORNING from 8:30-10:30. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Anthony's Church, Attn: Parish Office, 25 Gold St., New Haven, CT 06519. For those who feel comfortable attending, please keep in mind that masks and social distancing will be required at all times. Sign Bobby's guest book and see his complete obituary at
www.portofuneralhomes.net



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The New Haven Register on Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Porto Funeral Homes
830 Jones Hill Road
West Haven, CT 06516-5643
(203) 934-5000
