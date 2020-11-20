Abels, Robert S.

Robert S. Abels died Tuesday afternoon after a brief battle with COVID-19. A resident of Evergreen Woods in North Branford, he was predeceased by his wife, Gusta Abels and is survived by daughters Julie Abels Chevan and Margot Abels, their spouses, David Chevan and Bridget McGuiness, and grandchildren, Makayla, Noah, and Jesse.

A native New Yorker, he was born in 1929. Bob grew up in Lawrence, Long Island, attended Syracuse University, then moved to Manhattan where he worked for many years in the garment industry, founding the boyswear company Scoreboard.

He moved his family to Livingston, New Jersey until relocating to Branford, Connecticut in 1999 to be closer to his children and grandchildren. Ultimately, he and Gusta moved to Evergreen Woods in 2013.

Bob actively worked to make every community of which he was a part better, fairer, more just. He was a lifelong Democrat, serving in several appointed positions in both New Jersey and Connecticut. He served on countless committees, including the Brotherhood of Men and Women at Congregation Mishkan Israel in Hamden and the Resident's Council at Evergreen Woods.

Gentle, big-hearted, and gregarious, he grew up playing the flute, sailing on Long Island Sound with his brothers, and forming lifelong friendships. He loved Broadway show tunes, travelling with his wife, summers spent on the Jersey Shore and Cape Cod, and playing Hearts, a game at which he was virtually unbeatable. Bob was beloved by friends, co-workers, and neighbors, but most of all his family. His grandchildren's biggest fan, he attended every possible concert, school play, and celebration until his recent illness.

Bob's family would like to express our gratitude to the nurses, doctors, aides, and everyone at the Evergreen Woods Health Center. They showed incredible compassion, expertise, and love to our dad and our family.

We welcome donations in his memory to 4-CT, a non-profit that delivers direct aid to help support our state's COVID-19 response.



