ZIRLIS, ROBERT S. SR
Robert S. Zirlis, Sr., 75, of East Haven passed away peacefully on Friday, September 11, 2020 at Yale-New Haven Hospital with his family by his side. He was the beloved husband of 52 years to Barbara Lucibella Zirlis. Bob was born in New Haven on December 16, 1944 and was the son of the late Joseph V. and Bertha Prusinski Zirlis. He was a graduate of Notre Dame High School, West Haven where he played football; he and his entire football team were inducted to the Notre Dame Sports Hall of Fame. Bob was a graduate of the Paier College of Art and was self-employed as owner of Designs Unlimited. Previous he was the head of the art department for the Olin Corporation. Always a sports enthusiast, Bob enjoyed coaching youth football, basketball, and softball. He enjoyed hunting, golfing and bowling but most loved spending time with family. Father of Kim Colapietro (Sal), Robert S. Zirlis, Jr. (Gina) and Krista Biehl. Grandfather of Pasquale (P.J.), Sophia and Giovanni Colapietro, Robert J., Ava and Alana Zirlis, Michael and Matthew Biehl. Brother of Joseph V. Zirlis, Jr. (Jane).
The visiting hours will be Wednesday, Sept. 16th from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at The Havens Family, North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue. His funeral procession will leave the funeral home on Thursday morning, Sept. 17th at 9:15 to St. Michael's Church, New Haven for a Mass of Christian burial at 10:00. Interment will follow in All Saints Cemetery. www.northhavenfuneral.com