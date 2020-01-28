|
Sayles, Robert
Robert (Bob) Malcolm Sayles passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, December 8th 2019. He was born on June 7th, 1930 in Taunton, MA. He moved to East Haven, CT as a young boy and from there to Woodbridge, CT. He was the youngest son of Grover Brooks Sayles and Margaret G. Hughes Sayles Scherb. Bob owned and operated Scherb Painting Company until his retirement. He served as a paratrooper in the 82nd Airborne Devision during the Korean War and was a Purple Heart Recipient. It was during his service that he developed a passion for flying. He took his first solo flight in March of 1963 and later became a member of the Civil Air Patrol as well as president of the Connecticut Aircraft Pilots Association (CAPA). Robert has two sons Erik A. Sayles and Bradford D. Sayles as well as five grandchildren, Zachary, Zoey, Eloise, Eamon and Braden. Robert also leaves behind his best friend and ex wife Susan B. Sayles. He was proceeded by his brother Brooks B. Sayles and his nephew Brooks B. Sayles Jr. Friends may attend calling hours at Swan Funeral Home (825 Boston Post Rd., Madison, CT 06443) on Friday, January 31st between the hours of 5:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. Burial will be private. Interment will be at St. Agnes Cemetery in Branford, CT. For online guestbook, please visit
www.brooklawnfuneralhome.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Jan. 29, 2020