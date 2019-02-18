Smith, Robert

On Friday, February 15, 2019, Robert Howard Smith, passed away peacefully at Yale New Haven Hospital surrounded by his family. Robert was born on April 11, 1932, in New Haven, son of the late Harold and Harriet (Dunn) Smith. Loving husband for 37 years of Joan Smith of Branford; father of Roberta Arabolis of West Haven, Donna Domek of New Haven, Sharon Golino, CA, and Robert Smith of North Branford. 3 step sons Michael (Sarah) White, Guilford, Thomas (Kimberly) White, Clinton, and Stephen White of Ft. Myers, FL. He also has several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Robert is survived by his brother James Smith (Ann Speringo). He was predeceased by his sister Shirley Egan.

Before retiring, Robert worked as a sergeant for the North Branford PD, before becoming the Director of Security for Evergreen Woods in North Branford.

There will be no calling hours and burial will be private. Arrangements in care of the Guilford Funeral Home, 115 Church St, Guilford. To share a memory or leave condolences, visit www.guilfordfuneralhome.com Published in The New Haven Register on Feb. 18, 2019