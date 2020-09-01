Stern, M.D., Robert
Robert Stern, MD, PhD died at age 92 in his home in Woodbridge on Tuesday, September 1st after a long illness. He was born in Budapest, Hungary. In addition to his private practice, he taught a class on Borderline Personality to YNHH residents for many years. Beloved husband and father, he leaves his wife of 47 years, Jane, children Naomi Taransky (Jennifer) and Adam (Sarit Shatken), and grandchildren Benjamin, Aviva, Dorey, Ramona and Louis.
Funeral Services will be held at B'nai Jacob Memorial Park, 200 Wintergreen Ave., New Haven on THURSDAY morning September 3, at 10:30 o'clock. The Robert E. Shure & Son Funeral Home, New Haven is in care of Arrangements. To sign an online registry book or to leave a message of condolence, please visit www.shurefuneralhome.com
.