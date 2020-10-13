1/1
Robert Syrett
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Syrett, Robert
Robert Ober Syrett, 88, of Milford, beloved husband of 66 years to Joan Syrett, passed away peacefully on October 12, 2020. Born on September 14, 1932 in Bridgeport, he was the son of the late Robert H. and Marion Syrett.
After graduating high school, Bob honorably served in the US Navy during the Korean War. Upon his discharge from the military, he began studying at the University of CT where he received his Bachelors. Bob went on to receive his Masters from the Central CT State College before beginning his career as a teacher of Industrial Arts at Masuk High School in Monroe. After transferring to Jonathan Law High School, Bob dedicated 24 more years of teaching before his retirement in 1992. He also spent many years teaching Adult Education.
Bob had many hobbies and passions; these included: woodworking/carving, building model airplanes and trains, and gardening. He was an active member in the Woodcarvers of Milford and the Margaret Egan Model Airplane Club. Above all else, Bob loved his family and the time spent together.
Along with his wife, Bob leaves behind his children, Stephen (Debra) Syrett, Susan (Andrew) Longmire, Michael (Angela) Syrett, and Cheryl (Americo) Camillo; grandchildren, Keith, Caitlin, David, Rachel, Johnathan (Emily), Susanna, Hannah, and Marie; and several nieces and nephews, extended family, and friends. He was predeceased by his siblings, Shirley Morris and Fay Kester.
A Funeral Service will be celebrated for friends and family on Friday, October 16, 2020, at 10 a.m. at White Oak Baptist Church, 5344 Main St., Stratford (MEET DIRECTLY AT CHURCH). Interment will be private. The family is being compassionately cared for by the staff at the Cody-White Funeral Home, 107 Broad Street, Milford, CT 06460. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project at woundedwarriorproject.org. To leave online condolences, please visit our website at www.codywhitefuneralservice.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The New Haven Register on Oct. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
16
Funeral service
10:00 AM
White Oak Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Cody-White Funeral Home
107 Broad Street
Milford, CT 06460
(203) 874-0268
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by NHRegister.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved