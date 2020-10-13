Syrett, Robert
Robert Ober Syrett, 88, of Milford, beloved husband of 66 years to Joan Syrett, passed away peacefully on October 12, 2020. Born on September 14, 1932 in Bridgeport, he was the son of the late Robert H. and Marion Syrett.
After graduating high school, Bob honorably served in the US Navy during the Korean War. Upon his discharge from the military, he began studying at the University of CT where he received his Bachelors. Bob went on to receive his Masters from the Central CT State College before beginning his career as a teacher of Industrial Arts at Masuk High School in Monroe. After transferring to Jonathan Law High School, Bob dedicated 24 more years of teaching before his retirement in 1992. He also spent many years teaching Adult Education.
Bob had many hobbies and passions; these included: woodworking/carving, building model airplanes and trains, and gardening. He was an active member in the Woodcarvers of Milford and the Margaret Egan Model Airplane Club. Above all else, Bob loved his family and the time spent together.
Along with his wife, Bob leaves behind his children, Stephen (Debra) Syrett, Susan (Andrew) Longmire, Michael (Angela) Syrett, and Cheryl (Americo) Camillo; grandchildren, Keith, Caitlin, David, Rachel, Johnathan (Emily), Susanna, Hannah, and Marie; and several nieces and nephews, extended family, and friends. He was predeceased by his siblings, Shirley Morris and Fay Kester.
A Funeral Service will be celebrated for friends and family on Friday, October 16, 2020, at 10 a.m. at White Oak Baptist Church, 5344 Main St., Stratford (MEET DIRECTLY AT CHURCH). Interment will be private. The family is being compassionately cared for by the staff at the Cody-White Funeral Home, 107 Broad Street, Milford, CT 06460. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project
at woundedwarriorproject.org
. To leave online condolences, please visit our website at www.codywhitefuneralservice.com
.