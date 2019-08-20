New Haven Register Obituaries
|
Porto Funeral Homes
234 Foxon Road
East Haven, CT 06513-2034
(203) 467-3000
Calling hours
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
8:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Porto Funeral Homes
234 Foxon Road
East Haven, CT 06513-2034
Service
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
10:30 AM
Porto Funeral Homes
234 Foxon Road
East Haven, CT 06513-2034
Robert T. Maio


1965 - 2019
Robert T. Maio Obituary
Maio, Robert T.
Robert T. Maio, 54, of East Haven, beloved father of Elaina and Matthew Maio both of West Haven, passed away on August 12, 2019 in Yale New Haven Hospital. Significant other of Lisa Alberino of East Haven. Former husband of Susan Patterson of West Haven. Brother of Adele, Cathy (Jeff), Deborah, Bonnie, Mark and Thomas (Cindy) Maio and the late Albert Maio. Robert was born in New Haven on May 29, 1965, son of the late Albert and Louise Ferrara Maio.
Relatives and friends are invited to a parlor service in the PORTO FUNERAL HOME, 234 Foxon Rd. (Rte. 80), East Haven FRIDAY morning at 10:30. Interment will follow in All Saints Cemetery. Friends may call FRIDAY morning from 8:30 until time of service. Sign Robert's guest book online at
www.portofuneralhomes.net
Published in The New Haven Register from Aug. 21 to Aug. 22, 2019
