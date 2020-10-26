Robert Tellier

Tellier, Robert
Robert F. Tellier, 74, of Milford, passed away Friday, October 23, 2020 with his wife Lynda at his side as always. Born on August 22, 1946 in West Haven, he was the son of the late Cyril and Mitzi Tellier.
Bobby grew up in West Haven where he lived for most of his life until he met Lynda and moved to Milford with her and Neil. He worked for the State of CT DOSR for over 25 years, until retirement. Prior to that, Bobby owned DJ's bar in West Haven. He loved tending bar and always worked part-time as a bartender, most recently at Brian's Place and Johnnys Grill. Bobby was a true and loyal friend and loved his family fiercely; with a zestful spirit, he enjoyed traveling both with friends and family. He loved going to Yankees spring training, Myrtle Beach, his 2nd home in Estero, FL, enjoying cruises and visiting wineries in Napa Valley and CT, in search for the perfect red Zinfandel. His greatest love, besides Lynda, was horseracing, and Saratoga was where he wanted to be every summer. He spentopening day at the races for over 30 years. His suitcase was always packed and ready to go anywhere, anytime.
He is survived by his wife Lynda Smith Tellier; stepson, Neil Smith; sisters, Patrice Lalor and Lesley Rafter; nephews, Dustin Cline (Erica), Bromley (Angelina) Tellier, Daniel Lalor; niece Elizabeth Lalor; grand nieces and nephews, Charlotte, Bromley Jr., Victoria, Elizabeth and Ryan; his beloved cat BB; and his special "granddaughter" Juliette. He was predeceased by his parents and brother, Tom Tellier.
The family would like to extend a special "Thank you" to the doctors and nurses at Bridgeport Hospital MICU who took care of Bobby at the end of his illness.
Friends and family may call from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday, October 31, 2020 at Cody-White Funeral Home, 107 Broad Street, Milford, CT 06460. Masks will be required and social distancing will be enforced. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Thoracic Oncology Program Fund at Yale New Haven in Bob's name at www.givetoynhh.org
. To leave online condolences, please visit our website at www.codywhitefuneralservice.com
.