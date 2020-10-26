1/1
Robert Tellier
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Tellier, Robert
Robert F. Tellier, 74, of Milford, passed away Friday, October 23, 2020 with his wife Lynda at his side as always. Born on August 22, 1946 in West Haven, he was the son of the late Cyril and Mitzi Tellier.
Bobby grew up in West Haven where he lived for most of his life until he met Lynda and moved to Milford with her and Neil. He worked for the State of CT DOSR for over 25 years, until retirement. Prior to that, Bobby owned DJ's bar in West Haven. He loved tending bar and always worked part-time as a bartender, most recently at Brian's Place and Johnnys Grill. Bobby was a true and loyal friend and loved his family fiercely; with a zestful spirit, he enjoyed traveling both with friends and family. He loved going to Yankees spring training, Myrtle Beach, his 2nd home in Estero, FL, enjoying cruises and visiting wineries in Napa Valley and CT, in search for the perfect red Zinfandel. His greatest love, besides Lynda, was horseracing, and Saratoga was where he wanted to be every summer. He spentopening day at the races for over 30 years. His suitcase was always packed and ready to go anywhere, anytime.
He is survived by his wife Lynda Smith Tellier; stepson, Neil Smith; sisters, Patrice Lalor and Lesley Rafter; nephews, Dustin Cline (Erica), Bromley (Angelina) Tellier, Daniel Lalor; niece Elizabeth Lalor; grand nieces and nephews, Charlotte, Bromley Jr., Victoria, Elizabeth and Ryan; his beloved cat BB; and his special "granddaughter" Juliette. He was predeceased by his parents and brother, Tom Tellier.
The family would like to extend a special "Thank you" to the doctors and nurses at Bridgeport Hospital MICU who took care of Bobby at the end of his illness.
Friends and family may call from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday, October 31, 2020 at Cody-White Funeral Home, 107 Broad Street, Milford, CT 06460. Masks will be required and social distancing will be enforced. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Thoracic Oncology Program Fund at Yale New Haven in Bob's name at www.givetoynhh.org. To leave online condolences, please visit our website at www.codywhitefuneralservice.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The New Haven Register on Oct. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cody-White Funeral Home
107 Broad Street
Milford, CT 06460
(203) 874-0268
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by NHRegister.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved