Sisk Brothers Funeral Home - Hamden
3105 Whitney Ave.
Hamden, CT 06518
(203) 288-7114
Calling hours
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Sisk Brothers Funeral Home - Hamden
3105 Whitney Ave.
Hamden, CT 06518
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
Sisk Brothers Funeral Home - Hamden
3105 Whitney Ave.
Hamden, CT 06518
View Map
Burial
Following Services
St. Lawrence Cemetery
1925 - 2019
Robert W. Galligan Obituary
Galligan, Robert W.
Robert W. Galligan ,(NHFD Ret.), 94, of Hamden, beloved husband of the late Margaret Craig Galligan, passed away Monday, Dec. 2, 2019. He is survived by a daughter Deborah Galligan of Meriden, a son James R. (Michele) Galligan of Hamden, three grandchildren, Jennifer (Adam) Nolan, Sean (Kristina) Galligan and Ian Galligan, two great-grandchildren, Blake and Bryce Nolan and his longtime companion Jean Zurolo of Hamden. He was predeceased by a brother James "Phillip" Galligan. Robert was born Nov. 30, 1925 in New Haven a son of the late James and Irene Kelley Galligan, was educated in New Haven and joined the New Haven Fire Dept. where he served for over thirty two years as a firefighter and Pilot of the New Haven Fire Boat, The "Sally Lee" Funeral service will be held Friday morning at 10:00 in Sisk Brothers Funeral Home, 3105 Whitney Ave., Hamden. Burial will follow in St. Lawrence Cemetery. Calling hours will be Thursday from 3:00-7:00 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to the ., 45 Ash St., East Hartford, CT 06108. www.siskbrothers.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Dec. 4, 2019
Read More
