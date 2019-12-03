|
|
Galligan, Robert W.
Robert W. Galligan ,(NHFD Ret.), 94, of Hamden, beloved husband of the late Margaret Craig Galligan, passed away Monday, Dec. 2, 2019. He is survived by a daughter Deborah Galligan of Meriden, a son James R. (Michele) Galligan of Hamden, three grandchildren, Jennifer (Adam) Nolan, Sean (Kristina) Galligan and Ian Galligan, two great-grandchildren, Blake and Bryce Nolan and his longtime companion Jean Zurolo of Hamden. He was predeceased by a brother James "Phillip" Galligan. Robert was born Nov. 30, 1925 in New Haven a son of the late James and Irene Kelley Galligan, was educated in New Haven and joined the New Haven Fire Dept. where he served for over thirty two years as a firefighter and Pilot of the New Haven Fire Boat, The "Sally Lee" Funeral service will be held Friday morning at 10:00 in Sisk Brothers Funeral Home, 3105 Whitney Ave., Hamden. Burial will follow in St. Lawrence Cemetery. Calling hours will be Thursday from 3:00-7:00 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to the ., 45 Ash St., East Hartford, CT 06108. www.siskbrothers.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Dec. 4, 2019