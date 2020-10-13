Lucas, Robert W
Robert "Bob" W. Lucas, age 69, of Woodbridge, passed away suddenly after a brief illness on Monday, October 12, 2020 at YNHH, surrounded by loved ones. Born on March 20, 1951, in Bridgeport, CT, he was the beloved son of the late Frank and Elva Lucas. Bob was the loving husband of Evelyn "Lyn" (Sabellico) Lucas of Woodbridge for over 43 years. He was the beloved father of Robert "RJ" Lucas (Tracy) of Hackettstown, NJ, and Michael W. Lucas (Alison) of Wallingford. He leaves behind his grandchildren, who he cherished, Maggie, Joshua, Daniel, Michael, and Alaina Lucas. He was the adored brother of Beverlee Alea, David Lucas, and Cindy Jassil. He is also survived by mother-in-law Evelyn Sabellico. He was predeceased by one brother, Richard Lucas. Bob worked for many years as a warehouse foreman for a paper company. After his retirement, he enjoyed spending time as a school bus driver in Woodbridge. He was an avid Yankee fan, and he loved to fish, but what he loved the most was spending time in Florida with the family.
The wake will be held on Friday, October 16 at Hamden Memorial Funeral Home (1300 Dixwell Avenue) from 4-7 p.m. The funeral will be held on Saturday, October 17, at Hamden Memorial Funeral Home, Burial will follow at Eastside Cemetery in Woodbridge. If in attendance, please be sure to be masked. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to, "In memory of Bob Lucas", Woodbridge Dog Park Cooperative, c/o Blake, 64 Beecher Road, Woodbridge, 06525. Condolences may be expressed at hamdenmemorialfuneralhome.com
