Robert W. McCarthy

McCarthy, Robert W.
Robert W. McCarthy, 92 of Orange, died Feb. 22, 2020 at CT Hospice. He was the husband of the late Marie McCarthy. Robert was bornin Jamaica, NY Nov. 1, 1927, son of the late Edmond and Madeline McCarthy. He worked as a financial planner for many years for what is now Ameriprise Corp. He is survived by sons, Richard (Katherine) McCarthy of Raymond, NH, Robert (Diane) McCarthy of Wallingford and Steve (Lynn) McCarthy of Norwood, MA; grandchildren, Kaitlin Forshaw, Kristi, Ryan, Christopher, Keri and Jenna McCarthy. He was predeceased by a brother George, and a sister Marylin Cronin. Friends are asked to go directly to Holy Infant Church, Orange Saturday at 9 a.m. for a Mass of Christian Burial. Interment will follow in Orange Center cemetery. Calling hours will be Friday 5-7 p.m. in the Peter H. Torello & Son Funeral Home, 1022 Dixwell Ave., Hamden. Memorial contributions may be made at www.CTHospice.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Feb. 26, 2020
