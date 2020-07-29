1/1
Robert W. Vander Eyk II
1949 - 2020
Vander Eyk, Robert W. II
Robert W. Vander Eyk II of West Haven, CT passed away July 27, 2020 at his home. He was the beloved husband of Barbara Myers Vander Eyk. Robert was born in Wolcott, CT, March 27, 1949, son of the late Thora and Robert Vander Eyk I. Bob had worked for over 20 years as a tool & dye maker at Scovill Fasteners, and recently worked as a Special Ed Monitor for Durham School Services. He was an avid NASCAR and Yankee fan. Bob was a very caring and giving man, he was much loved and will be greatly missed. Besides his wife he leaves his children, Tracy Izzo (David Schiff) of Branford, Matthew Sandler of Ansonia, and Edward Vander Eyk of Waterbury; his grandchildren, Hunter Izzo and Jared and Ryan Sandler; and his sister Nancy Butler of Waterbury.
Visiting hours are Thursday evening (TODAY) from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the W. S. Clancy Memorial Funeral Home, 244 North Main Street, Branford. All social distancing guidelines are in effect. A private graveside service will be held Friday for his family. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to Autism Speaks @autismspeaks.org. For directions and online memorial see www.wsclancy.com.

Published in The New Haven Register on Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
30
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
W. S. Clancy Memorial Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Clancy & Sons Funeral Home
244 N. Main Street
Branford, CT 06405
203-488-3414
