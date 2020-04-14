|
Weinzimmer, Robert
Robert "Bob" Weinzimmer, 66, of Hamden, passed away on April 11, 2020 at The Connecticut Hospice. He was the beloved husband of Marylou Weinzimmer (Daurio). Bob was born in New Haven, CT on April 26, 1953 to the late Mildred and Sidney Weinzimmer. He is survived by his sons Daniel (JoAnn) of Easton, CT and Jesse (Abby) of Orange, CT and three brothers Steven, Bruce, and Michael. He is also survived by his granddaughters Ava and Julia Weinzimmer. He was predeceased by his sister Ann Piazza and also survived by several nieces and nephews. Bob was an owner of North Haven Glass Company for nearly 40 years before working at Amtrak in New Haven. He loved his time at Amtrak where he got to work beside his son, Jesse, and best friend, Kevin Regan. He enjoyed golfing and spending time with family and friends. He was most proud of his family including his granddog, Roscoe, who he loved to go on long hikes with whether rain or shine. A celebration of Bob's life will be held at a date to be determined where Bob's friends can toast a Miller Lite in his honor. Contributions in Bob's memory may be made to the Amyloidosis Foundation at https://amyloidosis.org/. Share a memory and sign Bob's guest book online at www.iovanne.com. The Iovanne Funeral Home, Inc. is in care of his arrangements.
Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 16, 2020