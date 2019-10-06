New Haven Register Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Peter H. Torello & Sons Funeral Home
1022 Dixwell Ave.
Hamden, CT 06514
(203) 624-4959
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert White
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert White

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert White Obituary
White, Robert
Robert H. White,79 of Hamden, peacefully passed at CT hospice October 3rd after a brief illness. He was born in New Haven to Alice White (McLaughlin) and Guy C. White(Alice). He worked in the roofing industry for his entire career. He founded RH White Roofing, where he employed many roofers who went on to start their own businesses or work as supervisors for other roofing companies. He later worked in sales for roofing contractors and then roofing product manufacturers. He always had a joke to tell, sometimes corny, and he carried extra photos of his pride and joy for anyone who wanted a copy. He is survived by siblings, Patricia White Bruneau(William) of FL, and Guy C White (Carolyn) of FL, sons Robert H. White, jr. of Hamden, Brian Alan White (Pat) of NC, Kevin Edward White(Eileen), Scott Andrew White (Maria), and Michael Milici (Pam) all of Hamden. He is also survived by five grandchildren, Kristen, Stephanie, Kyle, Andrew and Alexander, and great grandchildren. Friends are asked to go directly to Our Lady of Mt. Carmel church Friday at 11 A.M. for a memorial Mass. Calling hours will be held Thursday from 4 - 8 p.m. at the Peter H. Torello & Son F.H. 1022 Dixwell Ave. Hamden.
Published in The New Haven Register on Oct. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Peter H. Torello & Sons Funeral Home
Download Now