White, Robert
Robert H. White,79 of Hamden, peacefully passed at CT hospice October 3rd after a brief illness. He was born in New Haven to Alice White (McLaughlin) and Guy C. White(Alice). He worked in the roofing industry for his entire career. He founded RH White Roofing, where he employed many roofers who went on to start their own businesses or work as supervisors for other roofing companies. He later worked in sales for roofing contractors and then roofing product manufacturers. He always had a joke to tell, sometimes corny, and he carried extra photos of his pride and joy for anyone who wanted a copy. He is survived by siblings, Patricia White Bruneau(William) of FL, and Guy C White (Carolyn) of FL, sons Robert H. White, jr. of Hamden, Brian Alan White (Pat) of NC, Kevin Edward White(Eileen), Scott Andrew White (Maria), and Michael Milici (Pam) all of Hamden. He is also survived by five grandchildren, Kristen, Stephanie, Kyle, Andrew and Alexander, and great grandchildren. Friends are asked to go directly to Our Lady of Mt. Carmel church Friday at 11 A.M. for a memorial Mass. Calling hours will be held Thursday from 4 - 8 p.m. at the Peter H. Torello & Son F.H. 1022 Dixwell Ave. Hamden.
Published in The New Haven Register on Oct. 8, 2019