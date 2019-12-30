New Haven Register Obituaries
Robert Wojciechowski Obituary
Wojciechowski, Robert
Robert E. Wojciechowski, 75, of Bristol, passed away on December 29, 2019 surrounded by his family. Born in New Haven on September 27, 1944, a son of the late Edward and Gertrude Danielak Wojciechowski, Bob was a carpenter and worked for Secondino and Sons his entire career before retiring. Bob is survived by his daughters Heather (Jason) Handel and Kristina (Lou) Brangi, his grandsons Blake and Evan Handel and his brother David Wojciechowski. In his spare time, Bob enjoyed spending time with his family, watching the NY Giants and NASCAR.
Visiting hours will be Thursday evening, January 2nd from 4-7 p.m. at the Lupinski Funeral Home, Inc., 821 State Street, New Haven. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Stanislaus Church will be held Friday morning at 10. Burial will follow at St. Bridget Cemetery, Higgins Road in Cheshire. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Connecticut Chapter, 200 Executive Blvd. S #4B, Southington, CT 06489. Sign Robert's guestbook online at www.lupinskifuneralhome.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Jan. 1, 2020
