|
|
Zettergren, Robert
Robert John Zettergren (Bob Zet), 87, of Branford, died July 30, 2019, after a short illness. He was the beloved husband of Jane Mason Zettergen of Branford. Bob was born on August 1, 1932. He had been a resident of Branford for over 60 years. Born in New Haven, he was the son of Knute and Christine Zettergren. He attended Wilbur Cross High School. Mr. Zettergren was an Army Korean War Veteran serving with the 40th Infantry Division when he was wounded in North Korea and was awarded the Purple Heart and one Bronze Star for meritorious service, plus other medals, including the Combat Infantry Badge. He was a member of the American Legion Post 83 of Branford, CT, the Elk Post 1939, where he was a life member, VFW Post 12106 where he was also a life member. Mr. Zettergren started Zettergren Flooring in 1961 and retired in 1995. He was a past President of the Branford Rotary Club where he received two Paul Harris awards after many years of service. Mr. Zettergren met his wife Jane Mason right after he got out of the service in 1954. They were married two years later at First Congregational Church, Branford. They had two girls, Donna Lee and Patricia Jane, both of Branford. He was predeceased by his mother and father, his sister Florence Zettergren Ciak, his stepfather Gustave Aronson, stepbrothers Gustave Aronson, Jr, Charles Aronson of Portland, Oregon, and William Aronson of Ocala, Florida. Visitation will be at the First Congregational Church, Branford on August 2, 2019 from 9:30 a.m. - 10:30 a.m. A Celebration of Life will follow at 10:30 a.m., then burial at Center Cemetery in Branford, with full Military Honors. A reception will follow at First Congregational Church. Memorial contributions may be sent to SARAH Seneca, 15 NE Industrial Road, Branford, CT 06405, and/or the First Congregational Church, 1009 Main St., Branford, CT 06405. For directions and online memorial, see www.wsclancy.com.
Published in The New Haven Register from July 31 to Aug. 1, 2019