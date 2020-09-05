Mauro-Mitsules, Roberta Ann

Mar 2, 1959 - Aug 29, 2020

On Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020 Roberta Ann Mauro-Mitsules died peacefully at home in Puyallup, Washington, with her family by her side.

Roberta is survived by her husband of 28 years Michael Mitsules. She leaves behind the two loves of her life, her children, Joseph and Britney Mitsules and not to forget her best friend Tommy (her dog).

Roberta was born March 2, 1959 in New Haven, CT to Marie Mauro-Gentile and the late Ralph John Mauro. She was also the beloved granddaughter of the late Michael and Louise Ricigliano and the late Anthony Sr. and Rachel Mauro. Roberta grew up in New Haven and attended Sacred Heart Catholic school to later graduate from Lee High School.

In 1976 Roberta and her family moved to East Haven, CT where she worked for several area banks prior to her leaving in 1992 to start her own family in Washington state. Roberta also leaves behind her stepfather Salvatore F. Gentile, her siblings, Roseann Cacace, Lynn (Dan)Maroney, Michael (Tracey) Mauro, John (Cathy) Mauro, Christopher Mauro, Ralph Mauro and eight nieces and nephews plus eight great-nieces and nephews which she absolutely adored. She wouldn't let us forget her other sisters Cynthia Corvi, Nancy McNeil-Spaulding and Sue Warden as well. Once established in Washington state, Roberta took a job at a local bank later becoming a proud stay at home mom. She then worked for the local High School as a lunch mom (a job she much loved). Roberta's love for life was grand. She was a devoted wife, loving mother, daughter, sister, aunt and friend. Her family was always top priority along with her dogs and the many friends she had made along her life's journey. Her love of shopping (Fancy clothing, beautiful jewelry & shoes) was unstoppable, she always looked her best. Roberta has touched the lives of everyone with whom she has encountered. She was dearly loved and will be truly missed.

Roberta, a never ending ray of light with such a beautiful smile, holding steadfast as the angels guide her to heaven and will always remain in our hearts forever.



