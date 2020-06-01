O'CONNELL, ROBERTA B.
Roberta Bartlett O'Connell, 77, of North Haven, passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 28, 2020 at Apple Rehab, Guilford. She was the beloved wife of 53 years to the late David M. O'Connell. Roberta was born in New Haven on March 12, 1943 and was the daughter of the late Robert and Harriet Field Bartlett. She was a 1961 graduate of North Haven High School and later attended dental school in Boston, Massachusetts. Roberta loved spending time with her family, especially for Sunday dinners, and always looked forward being with her grandchildren who she loved unconditionally. Mother of Michael (Helena) O'Connell and the late Kathleen O'Connell. Grandmother of Tara (Emily) Vega, Ian (Anna) Stockmon, Evan Stockmon, Christopher O'Connell and Meghan (Frank) Prefitier. Sister of Joyce Curran. Also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Private funeral services have been entrusted to The Havens Family, North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue. www.northhavenfuneral.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Jun. 1, 2020.