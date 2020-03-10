New Haven Register Obituaries
Smith Funeral Home
135 Broad Street
Milford, CT 06460
203-874-2588
Calling hours
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Service
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
11:00 AM
Trinity Episcopal Church
91 Church St.
Seymour, CT
Roberta "Bonnie" Brereton-Keegan, age 78, arrived to a welcoming party of loved ones in heaven on March 5, 2020. Born in White Plains, NY, Bonnie spent most of her childhood in North Scituate, RI with her parents Bill and Helen Gould and her siblings Bill Jr and Kathryn. After attending Potsdam College as a music major, Bonnie moved to New Haven to follow her passion in child and adolescent development and met her first husband, Michael. Bonnie and Mike ran the first residential group home in the State of CT during their daughter, Betheny's early years and left with a new "son," Bobby. The first of a lifelong example she set of welcoming people-in-need into her home, into her family and into her heart. During this time Bonnie worked in banking to support Mike's dream of getting his PhD. Bonnie then started a floral business, where her true gifts and talents blossomed and she thrilled innumerable brides, and others, with her floral masterpieces. After Mike's death, Bonnie met "the love of her life," Ed and they spent 22 happy years together. After Ed's death, Bonnie was blessed to find Bernie and spent the twilight years of her life in this greatest love. Bonnie is survived by her husband, Bernard McGuinness, her sister Kathryn Messier, her brother William (Marjorie) Gould, her daughter Betheny (Mark) Hawkins, her grandchildren Justin and Meagan Hawkins, her daughter-in-law Margaret (Dennis) Caffrey, her stepchildren and grandchildren Bernard (Sue) McGuinness, Theresa and Siobhan; Kathy (Dan) Deyell, Tim, Kieran, Brian, Aidan and Liam; Noel (Heather) McGuinness, Elizabeth and Ellie; Maura McGuinness, Michael; Roisin (Tom) Hanley, Colin and Delaney; Margaret McGuinness, Abigail; and Deirdre McGuinness. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and cousins in the U.S. and Ireland; and the most amazing extended family that her unconditional love helped to build. Besides her parents and her husbands, she was predeceased by her son Robert Butler, her "sister" Gailanne Reeh and her brother-in-law Arthur Messier. Calling hours are Friday, March 13, 2020 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Smith Funeral Home, 135 Broad St., Milford. A Requiem Eucharist will be held on Saturday, March 14th at 11 a.m. in the Trinity Episcopal Church, 91 Church St., Seymour. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to Wild Horse Campaign or Jane Doe No More. To leave condolences or for directions, please visit our website at www.georgejsmithandson.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 11, 2020
