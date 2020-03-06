|
Arnold, Roberta F.
OXFORD – Roberta F. Arnold, age 62 of Oxford, beloved wife of David Arnold, entered into peaceful rest on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 in Griffin Hospital, Derby. Born in Vallejo, CA on March 20, 1957, she was a daughter of the late Robert and Josephine (Outen) Fincher. A U.S. Air Force veteran, Roberta later worked for Sikorsky Aircraft first in production control and then as a quality assurance inspector. She will be fondly remembered for her love of sewing, cooking, her family, her friends, and the ocean. In addition to her husband of 42 years, Roberta is survived by her sons, Gregory T. Arnold of Oxford, and David B. Arnold and his wife Jessica of Naugatuck; siblings, Ann Kanuck and her husband Mark of FL, and Daryl Fincher and his wife Tasha of GA; nieces, Brittany Kanuck and her wife Caroline, and Bre Pasmore, and nephews, Matthew Kanuck and his wife Alicia, and Chase Fincher. She was predeceased by her brother, Jack Fincher. Calling hours will be held on Monday, March 9, 2020 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. with a celebration of her life to follow at 7 p.m. in Ralph E. Hull Funeral Home, 161 West Church St., Seymour. Interment will be held at the convenience of the family. For more information or to leave an online condolence, please visit us at www.hullfh.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 7, 2020