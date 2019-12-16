|
Grossman, Roberta
Roberta (Davis) Grossman, 90, of Branford, devoted wife of the late Dr. Richard Grossman, died on Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019. Born in New Haven, April 3, 1929, she was the daughter of the late Harry and Ida (Sulkis) Davis. Beloved Mother of Alan Grossman (Marcia Goldberg) of Brookline, MA, Debra Grossman (Lisa Wilker) of Highlands, NC, Ellen Habelow (William) of Branford. Cherished Grandmother of Leslie, Paul, and Benjamin.
Funeral Services at Robert E. Shure & Son Funeral Home, 543 George St., New Haven WEDNESDAY, Dec. 18, 2019 at 10:30am with Interment Services to follow at the Bikur Cholim-Sheveth Achim Cemetery, 3 Brockett Pl., East Haven.
A Period of Mourning will be observed at 3 Sybil Creek Pl., Branford following Interment Services Wednesday, Dec. 18 until 8:30pm, Thursday, Dec. 19 from 1:00 to 4:00pm and 6:30 to 8:30pm, and Friday, Dec. 20 from 1:00 to 4:00pm.
In lieu of flowers, Memorial Contributions may be sent to Connecticut Food Bank, Donate Life America, or the Richard D. and Roberta D. Grossman Camp Laurelwood Scholarship Endowment (through the Jewish Foundation of Greater New Haven).
Published in The New Haven Register on Dec. 17, 2019