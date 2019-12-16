New Haven Register Obituaries
|
Services
Robert E. Shure Funeral Home
543 George Street
New Haven, CT 06511
(203) 562-8244
Funeral service
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
10:30 AM
Robert E. Shure Funeral Home
543 George Street
New Haven, CT 06511
View Map
Memorial Gathering
Following Services
until 8:30 pm
3 Sybil Creek Pl.
Branford, CT
View Map
Memorial Gathering
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
3 Sybil Creek Pl.
Branford, CT
View Map
Memorial Gathering
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
6:30 PM - 8:30 PM
3 Sybil Creek Pl.
Branford, CT
View Map
Memorial Gathering
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
3 Sybil Creek Pl.
Branford, CT
View Map
Roberta Grossman


1929 - 2019
Roberta Grossman Obituary
Grossman, Roberta
Roberta (Davis) Grossman, 90, of Branford, devoted wife of the late Dr. Richard Grossman, died on Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019. Born in New Haven, April 3, 1929, she was the daughter of the late Harry and Ida (Sulkis) Davis. Beloved Mother of Alan Grossman (Marcia Goldberg) of Brookline, MA, Debra Grossman (Lisa Wilker) of Highlands, NC, Ellen Habelow (William) of Branford. Cherished Grandmother of Leslie, Paul, and Benjamin.
Funeral Services at Robert E. Shure & Son Funeral Home, 543 George St., New Haven WEDNESDAY, Dec. 18, 2019 at 10:30am with Interment Services to follow at the Bikur Cholim-Sheveth Achim Cemetery, 3 Brockett Pl., East Haven.
A Period of Mourning will be observed at 3 Sybil Creek Pl., Branford following Interment Services Wednesday, Dec. 18 until 8:30pm, Thursday, Dec. 19 from 1:00 to 4:00pm and 6:30 to 8:30pm, and Friday, Dec. 20 from 1:00 to 4:00pm.
In lieu of flowers, Memorial Contributions may be sent to Connecticut Food Bank, Donate Life America, or the Richard D. and Roberta D. Grossman Camp Laurelwood Scholarship Endowment (through the Jewish Foundation of Greater New Haven).
To sign an online registry book or to leave a message of condolence, please visit: www.shurefuneralhome.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Dec. 17, 2019
